Ahsoka Is Here!

August 23, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The two-episode premiere is now streaming on Disney+.

Ahsoka key art

Ahsoka Tano has arrived.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka, the new Disney+ series, premiered on the streaming service today. Created by Dave Filoni, the series stars Rosario Dawson as the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy after the fall of the Empire. Dawson is joined by Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Diana Lee Inosanto reprising her role as Morgan Elsbeth, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, David Tennant as Huyang, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

"This was definitely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done," Dawson said at the end of production last year. "It really was heart, mind, spirit, body. I was exhausted at the end of every day and delighted and jumping up again to do it the next day because it was the most fun I’ve ever had and the most intense I’ve ever experienced being on a set. It was really powerful."

Ahsoka is written by Filoni, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer. The series’ directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Kevin Kiner is the series composer.

Keep up with Ahsoka through StarWars.com’s series page for trailers, news, and much more. 

