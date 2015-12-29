-
Vardos
Once an independent planet, Vardos was brought under Imperial control shortly after the end of the Clone War. A young Garrick Versio united the Jinata System under the Emperor’s banner, and Vardos became an Imperial utopia. Populated with Imperial installations, training grounds, and military bases, Vardos is also home to millions of loyal citizens. The stunning red soil of Vardos can be seen from space, as can its mountain ranges and oceans. But the planet’s jewel is Kestro, the capital city and Imperial hub. It is also the location of Vardos’ seminal Future Imperial Leaders Military Preparatory School, as well as Jinata Security’s headquarters.
Terrain
-
Mountains
-
Oceans