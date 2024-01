Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Heroes are born on the battlefront, and in Star Wars Battlefront 2, you're able to experience it for yourself. Play as heroes from all three eras of Star Wars in massive battles across iconic locations, and take part in a thrilling single-player story as Iden Versio fights to avenge the Emperor.