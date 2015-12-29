-
Agent Del Meeko
A versatile veteran of the Galactic Empire, Del Meeko witnessed the fall of the Jedi Order on Coruscant as a young boy. Del was so effective as a stormtrooper that he was chosen to serve as a shoretrooper on Scarif and eventually as chief engineer aboard a Star Destroyer. Del’s versatility was rewarded with recruitment into Inferno Squad, where he plays numerous roles: scout, sniper, pilot, intelligence officer, and whatever else Commander Iden Versio needs from him.
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
-
Male
species
-
Human
Vehicles