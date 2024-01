Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this clip from the Star Wars Rebels episode, "The Lost Commanders", Ezra introduces himself and the rest of his compatriots to the clones, who identify themselves as Captain Rex and Commanders Gregor and Wolffe. The meeting becomes much friendlier when Ezra reveals they were sent by Ahsoka Tano.