Felucia
Felucia is a world teeming with fungal life-forms and immense primitive plants. Much of the planet has a fetid, humid landscape overgrown by forests of bizarre wilderness. Many of the life-forms on Felucia are partially or completely translucent; they color the sunlight as the beams penetrate their skin. Others are opaque and imposing, like the enormous jungle rancors that roam the landscape. Beneath the hazy canopies of the enormous pitcher plants and leafy growths is a surreal color-drenched expanse. During the Clone Wars, the Jedi attempted to defend Felucia from those who would exploit the planet.
The lush, colorful world of Felucia was a frequent battleground in the Clone Wars, with the Republic’s clones and Separatist droid armies repeatedly clashing on and above the planet while the luckless Felucians tried to bring in their crops.
War wasn’t the only threat to the Felucians’ livelihood. When Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano crash-landed on Felucia, they joined forces with a band of bounty hunters hired to protect a farm village from Hondo Ohnaka’s pirates.
Felucia remained a battleground through the Outer Rim Sieges, when Darth Sidious issued Order 66. Among the victims of Order 66 was the Twi’lek Jedi Aayla Secura, shot dead by her troops among the brilliant hues of the jungle.