The lush, colorful world of Felucia was a frequent battleground in the Clone Wars, with the Republic’s clones and Separatist droid armies repeatedly clashing on and above the planet while the luckless Felucians tried to bring in their crops.

War wasn’t the only threat to the Felucians’ livelihood. When Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano crash-landed on Felucia, they joined forces with a band of bounty hunters hired to protect a farm village from Hondo Ohnaka’s pirates.

Felucia remained a battleground through the Outer Rim Sieges, when Darth Sidious issued Order 66. Among the victims of Order 66 was the Twi’lek Jedi Aayla Secura, shot dead by her troops among the brilliant hues of the jungle.