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{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

First Star Wars Celebration LA Merchandise Revealed

April 28, 2026
April 28, 2026
StarWars.com Team

From t-shirts to hats to pins and patches, this exclusive event collection also includes some of the first official items to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film!

Start planning space in your closet, because StarWars.com has your first look at the exclusive merchandise for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles, April 1-4, 2027, at the Los Angeles Convention Center! Among the exciting event exclusives you’ll get a glimpse of the incredible items celebrating the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film, which returns to theaters in February.

Commemorate the galaxy’s greatest gathering of fans with exclusive jackets, ballcaps, and more including the commemorative Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027 logo, items featuring the event’s Hollywood-inspired key art, or, yes, that beautiful, golden 50th anniversary design. What are your must-haves?

  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary Flight Jacket

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  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary Polar Fleece Print Jacket

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  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary Spirit Jersey

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  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary Deluxe LE Pin

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  • SWCLA Track Suit Jacket

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  • SWCLA Track Suit Pants

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  • SWCLA Football Jersey

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  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary Baseball Jersey

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  • SWCLA Key Art Lanyard

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  • Star Wars Celebration LA Key Art Tote Bag

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  • SWCLA Letter Puff Duffle Bag

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  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary Logo Acrylic Magnet

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  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary Ballcap

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  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary Logo Patch

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  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary Logo Sticker

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  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary 3/4 Sleeve Raglan

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  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary Women’s Logo T-Shirt

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  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary Unisex Logo T-Shirt

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  • Star Wars 50th Anniversary Youth Logo T-Shirt

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  • Endless Star Wars T-Shirt

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  • SWCLA Key Art Magnet

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  • SWCLA Key Art Poster 18"x26"

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  • SWCLA Key Art Deluxe LE Pin

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  • SWCLA Key Art Hand Fan

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  • SWCLA Key Art Spirit Jersey

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  • SWCLA Key Art T-Shirt

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  • SWCLA Key Art Woven Throw Blanket

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  • SWCLA Logo Pin

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  • Tatooine OP T-Shirt

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  • SWCLA Logo Acrylic Magnet

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  • SWCLA Logo Ballcap

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  • SWCLA Logo Patch

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  • SWCLA Logo Sticker

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  • SWCLA Zip Up Logo Hoodie

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  • SWCLA Women’s Logo T-Shirt

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  • SWCLA Unisex Logo T-Shirt

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  • SWCLA Youth Logo T-Shirt

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    • Get ready for additional merchandise previews, the first celebrity guest reveals, exclusive panel drops, and so much more coming very soon — so keep your targeting computers on StarWars.com and StarWarsCelebration.com for all the latest. This is where the fun begins!

    Tickets for this event, as well as select merchandise available for pre-order, will go on sale on Wednesday, May 6 at 12:00PM PST.

    Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027 will be held April 1-4, 2027 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California! 

    SWCLA 2027

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