First Star Wars Celebration LA Merchandise Revealed

From t-shirts to hats to pins and patches, this exclusive event collection also includes some of the first official items to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film!



Start planning space in your closet, because StarWars.com has your first look at the exclusive merchandise for Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles, April 1-4, 2027, at the Los Angeles Convention Center! Among the exciting event exclusives you’ll get a glimpse of the incredible items celebrating the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film, which returns to theaters in February.

Commemorate the galaxy’s greatest gathering of fans with exclusive jackets, ballcaps, and more including the commemorative Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles 2027 logo, items featuring the event’s Hollywood-inspired key art, or, yes, that beautiful, golden 50th anniversary design. What are your must-haves?