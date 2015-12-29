-
Samo’s
When citizens of Coruscant need to pick up groceries for dinner, Samo’s likely has the last-minute ingredients they need. The small bodega carries fresh fruits, dry goods, and various sundries sourced from planets across the galaxy.
