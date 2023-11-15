Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Should You Invite Over for Life Day?

For Light and Life Day! Take the latest StarWars.com quiz, then don your red robes for the festivities!

We’re heading into the holiday season with Life Day this week!

Celebrated in our world each November 17, in a galaxy far, far away it’s perhaps one of the greatest holidays — especially if you happen to be friends with a Wookiee. A festival full of comfy red robes, glowing orbs, and a gathering at the Tree of Life to celebrate family and friends? Count us in!

With the launch of Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic in books and comics and new episodes of the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures animated series now on Disney+ and Disney Junior, it’s the perfect time to take the latest StarWars.com quiz and find out which Jedi from the High Republic you should invite over for Life Day.