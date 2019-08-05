ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

Fate Has Chosen Your Mobile Device for These Vader Immortal Wallpapers

August 5, 2019
August 5, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Bring Darth Vader, the mysterious Black Bishop, and more characters from ILMxLAB's innovative VR experience to your mobile device.

Vader is here…along with the rest of the supporting cast from ILMxLAB’s Vader Immortal: Episode I.

Fresh from San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the character posters celebrating ILMxLAB’s Star Wars VR series are now yours to save and set as wallpapers in the settings of your device. Select from the Dark Lord of the Sith himself, the intimidating Imperial cyborg Admiral Karius, your trusted companion ZO-E3, the Mustafarian Priestess, cellmate Vylip, or the shadowy Black Bishop.

Which ones will you choose?

Vader Immortal mobile wallpaper - The Black Bishop
The Black Bishop

Vader Immortal mobile wallpaper - Vader
Darth Vader

Vader Immortal mobile wallpaper - Karius
Admiral Karius

Vader Immortal mobile wallpaper - Vylip
Vylip

Vader Immortal mobile wallpaper - Priestess
Mustafarian Priestess

Vader Immortal mobile wallpaper - ZO-E3
ZO-E3

For more on Vader Immortal, visit ILMxLAB.com and check out StarWars.com's in-depth coverage:


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site Tags:  #StarWarsBlog, #ILMxLAB, #VaderImmortal

SWS Vader Immortal

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

    Exciting Combat, New Enemies, and More in Official Trailer for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

    February 15, 2023

    February 15, 2023

    Feb 15

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Available to Pre-Order Now

    November 20, 2022

    November 20, 2022

    Nov 20

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Return to Batuu with Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

    September 13, 2022

    September 13, 2022

    Sep 13

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

    Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge -- Last Call Trailer and New Details Revealed

    September 2, 2021

    September 2, 2021

    Sep 2

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Get Ready for “Indiana Jones Meets Star Wars” in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge -- Last Call

    August 11, 2021

    August 11, 2021

    Aug 11

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    In Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge - Part II, Dok-Ondar Has a Job for You

    April 22, 2021

    April 22, 2021

    Apr 22

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

    Perfecting Yoda and Learning from the Light Side in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

    October 29, 2020

    October 29, 2020

    Oct 29

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    How Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Will Expand the World of Batuu…and Interactive Star Wars Storytelling

    October 21, 2020

    October 21, 2020

    Oct 21

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved