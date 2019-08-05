Fate Has Chosen Your Mobile Device for These Vader Immortal Wallpapers

Bring Darth Vader, the mysterious Black Bishop, and more characters from ILMxLAB's innovative VR experience to your mobile device.

Vader is here…along with the rest of the supporting cast from ILMxLAB’s Vader Immortal: Episode I.

Fresh from San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the character posters celebrating ILMxLAB’s Star Wars VR series are now yours to save and set as wallpapers in the settings of your device. Select from the Dark Lord of the Sith himself, the intimidating Imperial cyborg Admiral Karius, your trusted companion ZO-E3, the Mustafarian Priestess, cellmate Vylip, or the shadowy Black Bishop.

Which ones will you choose?

The Black Bishop

Darth Vader

Admiral Karius

Vylip

Mustafarian Priestess

ZO-E3

