ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

SDCC 2019: Vader Immortal - Episode II Concept Art and Details Revealed

July 22, 2019
July 22, 2019
Dan Brooks

Ben Snow, director of Vader Immortal, talks to StarWars.com about what’s to come in ILMxLAB’s innovative VR experience and looks back at Episode I.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses plot points and details of Vader Immortal - Episode I and Episode II.

If Vader Immortal – Episode I was a first step into a larger world, then Episode II will be a full-fledged leap.

In Vader Immortal – Episode I, the first installment of ILMxLAB’s immersive VR experience, players find themselves captured by the Empire and taken to Mustafar, where they come face-to-face with Darth Vader -- and eventually wield a lightsaber. It’s a Star Wars experience like no other. In your ship, you can look at Star Destroyers passing above, manipulate controls and switches, and, if you dare, reach out and touch that strange small creature (and this writer jumped back when it tried to bite); when Vader walks into your personal space, you stand guarded and nervously at attention; and igniting a lightsaber and deflecting stormtrooper blaster bolts provides a fantasy fulfillment rarely achieved in interactive storytelling. It’s something any Star Wars fan would love and should get the chance to try.

At the surprising conclusion of Episode I, Vader promises to instruct the player in the ways of the Force, as they aid the Sith Lord in his search for an ancient artifact.

Episode II will deliver on that promise, as seen in the artwork below, revealed last week during ILMxLAB’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Concept art of Darth Vader training the player in the Force in Vader Immortal - Episode II.

“You will get to use the Force in Episode II,” Ben Snow, director of Vader Immortal, tells StarWars.com. “The first image is really part of the training. The way we thought about this was, we wanted to give you the Vader equivalent of Yoda teaching Luke about the Force in Empire Strikes Back. So we wanted it to be slightly darker and more twisted. He talks about the power of the dark side as well as the things you can do with the Force. So in this moment that the concept art reveals, you see him starting to manipulate objects and he’s starting to show you how you can use the Force to create something. But then, of course, Vader takes it in his own direction.”

At the end of Episode I, Vader draws the player’s lightsaber away and destroys it, so the Force, by necessity, will be a massive component of Episode II. “That is something that we’re still working really hard on,” Snow says, “to make it feel as good as we can.” Without a lightsaber, initially at least, the Force will be your only real weapon. “Our goal is to make the Force in Episode II as satisfying as the lightsaber felt in Episode I.”

Concept art of the Black Bishop near a tomb in Vader Immortal - Episode II.

In another piece of new Episode II concept art, the Black Bishop -- a mysterious figure who meets with Vader in Episode I -- appears near a tomb. “He becomes quite important in Episode II, and we learn about his background,” Snow says. The tomb will be found within the ancient fortress discovered toward the end of Episode I. “We’re trying to make it feel very atmostpheric. This is a hidden area of the fortress that hasn’t really been explored. The Mustafarians know of it through legend,” Snow teases. “It’s a good chance to poke around in an unexplored part of Star Wars.”

Concept art of the Black Bishop and Darth Vader in Vader Immortal - Episode I.

Another piece of concept art was revealed during ILMxLAB’s panel, not from Episode II, but rather from a captivating moment in Episode I: Vader’s meeting with the Black Bishop, which the player secretly watches from inside a ventilation shaft. It’s a key sequence, which reveals that whatever Vader is seeking has to do with achieving some form a mastery over death -- a clear callback to the tragedy of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This leads to a private moment where Vader removes his helmet and calls out to Padmé before erupting in anger. “Pablo Hidalgo [of the Lucasfilm Story Group] had said to me at one point, ‘Vader is in constant pain.’ That’s basically his thing, with everything that happened to his body and all that sort of thing. It seemed to me that you could show that a little bit,” Snow says. First, the player watches from a high angle, then descends, ultimately coming to the Sith Lord’s level. “You’re really close to him when he has the more private moment,” Snow says. “The fact that you have to move your head around to look through the vent just helps you feel like, ‘Oh, I really shouldn’t be here.’”

In the uncharted waters of VR, the makers of Vader Immortal are looking to explore the art form in innovative ways, while still delivering an authentic and worthy Star Wars story. “The reason a lot of us are here working at ILM and at ILMxLAB is because we were huge fans of Star Wars,” Snow says. “In this case, we let you be part of your own Star Wars story. You want it to be the dream come true.”

Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content strategist of online, the editor of StarWars.com, and a writer. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.

Site Tags: #SanDiegoComicCon2019, #StarWarsBlog, #ILMxLAB, #VaderImmortal

 

Interviews ILMxLAB SWS San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    Building the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    LEGO Star Wars Celebrates the Holidays with 3 New Shorts

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Strike Back in Phase III

    November 30, 2023

    November 30, 2023

    Nov 30

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved