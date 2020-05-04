ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"}

Vader Immortal Will Bring the Dark Side to PlayStation VR

May 4, 2020
May 4, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The award-winning title from ILMxLAB heads to PlayStation VR this summer.

Get ready to feel the power of the Force on PlayStation VR.

StarWars.com is excited to announce that Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, developed by ILMxLAB, is coming to PlayStation VR this summer. All three episodes will be available for one individual purchase, giving fans the chance to experience Vader Immortal in its entirety. You can get a first look at new key art designed for its PlayStation VR debut below!

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

A canonical part of the Star Wars galaxy, Vader Immortal is a cinematic, narrative adventure connected to the events of Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire -- also produced by ILMxLAB -- and is set between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope.

Price and release date will be announced soon. For more on Vader Immortal, check out StarWars.com’s previous in-depth coverage:


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #VaderImmortal, #ILMxLAB, #StarWarsBlog

star wars day may the 4th ILMxLAB Vader Immortal

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    This Star Wars Day, Carrie Fisher Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Day with These Most Impressive New Toys, Clothes, and More

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Happy Star Wars Day!

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    How Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Tells Tales for Younglings of All Ages

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Fan Spotlight: “What Does Star Wars Mean to You?”

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    With Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, Creators from Around the World Visit the Galaxy Far, Far Away

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Movie Should You Watch On Star Wars Day?

    May 3, 2023

    May 3, 2023

    May 3

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Day", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-day"} {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars Day 2023 Games and Experiences Deals! - Updated

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved