ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

UPDATED: ‘The Child’ Merch from The Mandalorian is Here!

December 23, 2019
December 23, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Bring your love of the new The Mandalorian character home!

It’s the face that launched a thousand memes. The surprise debut of the Child, a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests, was revealed in the premiere episode of The Mandalorian — and now it has arrived on much-requested, official merchandise.

At shopDisney, there's a new soft plush, and you can pick up official stickers featuring the whole crew from The Mandalorian in the app store now.

Hasbro has also announced a new line of Star Wars products featuring the Child that are available for preorder now and shipping beginning in May 2020. Plus, there's a poster book, and new toys and plush inspired by the character are now available for preorder on shopDisney.com and StarWars.com has full details on the items up for pre-sale from Funko, Mattel and Buffalo Games, and more!

“It was important to us that the reveal of the new character, the Child, be a special moment for fans, and we could not be more thrilled with the response,” Paul Southern, SVP, Licensing and Franchise, Lucasfilm, said previously. “We’re excited to release new products for pre-order on shopDisney.com, and are continuing to work closely with our licensees and retailers to roll out additional items including toys, collectibles, plush, games, apparel and more, allowing fans to celebrate the newest addition to Star Wars.”

Standing at just 11-inches tall, shopDisney has The Child plush available for preorder.

The Child plush

Enjoy 23 new animated stickers in The Mandalorian sticker pack in the App Store.

The Child stickers

And players who love The Sims 4 can add a replica statue of the Child to their gameplay.

The Sims 4

Preorder your copy of The Mandalorian Poster Book on shopDisney.com ahead of its release December 17.

The Mandalorian poster book.

Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series The Child figure stands at just 1.12-inches tall, with premium detail, multiple points of articulation, and accessories including a bone broth cup, a ball, and a tasty Sorgan frog.

Hasbro's the Child toys

Hasbro's The Child talking plush is a cuddly, cooing counterpart to the on-screen character, complete with character sounds, a bone broth bowl, and a Sorgan frog.

Hasbro's the Child toys Hasbro's the Child toys Hasbro's the Child toys

With Hasbro's The Bounty Collection, pick up two packs featuring the 2.2-inch collectible figures in six fun poses, like sipping soup.

Hasbro's the Child toys Hasbro's the Child toys Hasbro's the Child toys

Hasbro's The Child 6.5-inch figure provides big posable fun.

Hasbro's the Child toys Hasbro's the Child toys

Hasbro products are available for pre-order now at :


You can also pre-order the Funko The Child Pop! and 10” Super-sized Pop! collectible figures will ship starting in February 2020.

The Child Funko Pop! The Child Funko Pop! large

The Mattel 11” The Child plush toy will ship starting in February 2020.

The Child plush

A Buffalo Games puzzle is available for preorder on Amazon, and will ship starting in late-December 2019.

The Child puzzle

Be sure to follow StarWars.com for the latest on these products and more. New products inspired by the Child will be hitting shelves starting in 2020 from shopDisney.com, LEGO and many more.

Plus, recently we announced that you can also grab one of several shirts and pullovers, as well as other items like Popsockets, tote bags, mugs and more featuring variations of a stunning piece of concept art from series concept supervisor Christian Alzmann.

You can get yours online now from AmazonDesign By HumansHot TopicshopDisneyWalmartZazzle, and 80’s Tees!

A shirt featuring The Child A shirt featuring The Child A shirt featuring The Child A shirt featuring The Child A shirt featuring The Child

A sticker of Grogu next to the trackpad of a Macbook. A Mandalorian themed mug with a picture of Grogu. A Mandalorian tote bag featuring a picture of Grogu. A phone case a laptop sleeve

Check back on StarWars.com for even more products featuring the pint-sized star coming soon…

Watch The Mandalorian, streaming now on Disney+.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian

SWS The Mandalorian The Child

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Quiz: Which Ahsoka Tano Are You?

    August 18, 2023

    August 18, 2023

    Aug 18

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved