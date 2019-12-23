UPDATED: ‘The Child’ Merch from The Mandalorian is Here!

Bring your love of the new The Mandalorian character home!

It’s the face that launched a thousand memes. The surprise debut of the Child, a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests, was revealed in the premiere episode of The Mandalorian — and now it has arrived on much-requested, official merchandise.

At shopDisney, there's a new soft plush, and you can pick up official stickers featuring the whole crew from The Mandalorian in the app store now.

Hasbro has also announced a new line of Star Wars products featuring the Child that are available for preorder now and shipping beginning in May 2020. Plus, there's a poster book, and new toys and plush inspired by the character are now available for preorder on shopDisney.com and StarWars.com has full details on the items up for pre-sale from Funko, Mattel and Buffalo Games, and more!

“It was important to us that the reveal of the new character, the Child, be a special moment for fans, and we could not be more thrilled with the response,” Paul Southern, SVP, Licensing and Franchise, Lucasfilm, said previously. “We’re excited to release new products for pre-order on shopDisney.com, and are continuing to work closely with our licensees and retailers to roll out additional items including toys, collectibles, plush, games, apparel and more, allowing fans to celebrate the newest addition to Star Wars.”

Standing at just 11-inches tall, shopDisney has The Child plush available for preorder.

Enjoy 23 new animated stickers in The Mandalorian sticker pack in the App Store.

And players who love The Sims 4 can add a replica statue of the Child to their gameplay.

Preorder your copy of The Mandalorian Poster Book on shopDisney.com ahead of its release December 17.

Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series The Child figure stands at just 1.12-inches tall, with premium detail, multiple points of articulation, and accessories including a bone broth cup, a ball, and a tasty Sorgan frog.

Hasbro's The Child talking plush is a cuddly, cooing counterpart to the on-screen character, complete with character sounds, a bone broth bowl, and a Sorgan frog.

With Hasbro's The Bounty Collection, pick up two packs featuring the 2.2-inch collectible figures in six fun poses, like sipping soup.

Hasbro's The Child 6.5-inch figure provides big posable fun.

Hasbro products are available for pre-order now at :



You can also pre-order theandcollectible figures will ship starting in February 2020.

The Mattel 11” The Child plush toy will ship starting in February 2020.

A Buffalo Games puzzle is available for preorder on Amazon, and will ship starting in late-December 2019.

Be sure to follow StarWars.com for the latest on these products and more. New products inspired by the Child will be hitting shelves starting in 2020 from shopDisney.com, LEGO and many more.

Plus, recently we announced that you can also grab one of several shirts and pullovers, as well as other items like Popsockets, tote bags, mugs and more featuring variations of a stunning piece of concept art from series concept supervisor Christian Alzmann.

You can get yours online now from Amazon, Design By Humans, Hot Topic, shopDisney, Walmart, Zazzle, and 80’s Tees!

Check back on StarWars.com for even more products featuring the pint-sized star coming soon…

Watch The Mandalorian, streaming now on Disney+.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian