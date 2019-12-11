Watch the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Red Carpet Live at StarWars.com

Join the stars and creators for the world premiere on December 16!

Long have we waited. As we celebrate this monumental moment in Star Wars film history, the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, StarWars.com will send off the Skywalker saga in style with a red carpet livestream, with moments powered on Verizon 5G.

Visit StarWars.com on December 16 at 5:30 p.m. PT for exclusive red carpet coverage and interviews as The Star Wars Show broadcasts live from the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles. Join co-hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni for this very special event honoring the legacy of the Skywalker saga, with exciting new interviews from the talented cast and creators honored to bring this epic journey to a close.

Once again, fans watching from home can join in the fun, sharing thoughts and opinions on social with #SWSRedCarpet and #TheRiseofSkywalker, including text and video submissions that may appear on the livestream Fan Cam. There will also be interactive polls and other surprises.

The saga will end. The story lives forever.

Tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are available now.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives December 20, 2019.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheRiseofSkywalker