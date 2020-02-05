ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Vote for Vader Immortal in the Game Developers Choice Awards

February 5, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The ability to destroy a planet is insignificant next to the power of your vote.

Fate has chosen you...to vote for Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series.


StarWars.com is thrilled that Vader Immortal, ILMxLAB's innovative VR experience, is eligible for this year’s Audience Award at the 20th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards. Fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite title -- and that's where you can make a difference: Vote for Vader Immortal before February 10, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PST, and show the world the power of the dark side!


Darth Vader uses the Force in Vader Immortal


In Vader Immortal, also nominated for Best VR/AR Game, you stepped into the role of a Force-sensitive smuggler, explored the ruins beneath Darth Vader’s castle, mastered your skills in the Lightsaber Dojo, and dueled the Sith Lord himself. Now with our combined strength, we can bring order to the galaxy...and win the Audience Award for Vader Immortal.


