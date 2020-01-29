The Star Wars Show Announces Spin-Off

Check out your weekly news on This Week! in Star Wars, and even more content and fun on the new revamped version of the Emmy Award-winning Star Wars Show you love.

This week on The Star Wars Show…StarWars.com’s weekly news and variety show announced a few changes to the Season 5 line-up.

This year, The Star Wars Show as you know it is moving to a longer format, adding in more segments, behind-the-scenes access, celebrity interviews, in-depth roundtable discussions, and maybe even a few more animals reenacting key Star Wars scenes in 12 brand-new revamped monthly installments. It’s the kind of out-of-this-galaxy content you’ve come to love from the Emmy Award-winning series.

And starting tomorrow and every Thursday, check back for the first weekly installment of a brand-new all-news show, This Week! in Star Wars. Each week, StarWars.com's associate editor Kristin Baver will give you the quick and snappy rundown of the week’s Star Wars news and tidbits, along with some special shout outs and historical factoids.

Watch today's episode of The Star Wars Show for this news story and so much more!



