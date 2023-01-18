A Master of the Lightsaber at Work in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #2 – Exclusive Preview

Porter Engle and his sister, Barash, must break a siege in the Outer Rim.

We can see why Porter Engle earned the nickname The Blade of Bardotta.

While trying to peacefully end a dispute in the world of Gansevor, the Jedi is forced to wield his lightsabers to defend himself and his sister, Barash, from blaster fire. But in StarWars.com's exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #2, Porter calmly deflects his assailants with an impressive swish of spinning blades until one blaster bolt hits its target…

The Blade #2, written by Charles Soule with art by Marco Castiello and Jethro Morales and a cover from Giuseppe Camuncoli, arrives January 25 as part of Phase II in the multimedia initiative. The comic is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.