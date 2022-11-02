ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Search for a Deadly Dark Sider Begins in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #2 - Exclusive Preview

November 2, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The Jedi may have uncovered a threat much more dangerous than they anticipated.

Jedi Knight Vildar Mac wasn’t ready for this.

Vildar and his Padawan, Matthea Cathley, arrived on Jedha looking to secure a stolen piece of religious art. Instead they found a world in turmoil, as Force believers clashed in the streets, and a new enemy -- with Vildar suffering a vicious attack from a mysterious being, one purporting to be a practitioner of long-forbidden Force techniques.

As the story continues in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #2, Padawan Matty desperately attempts to revive her master…

The High Republic #2 arrives November 9 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

The cover of Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #2 featuring Jedi Knight Vildar Mac and others.


Jedi Knight Vildar Mac dreams after losing consciousness in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #2.


Padawan, Matthea Cathley tries to revive her master, Jedi Knight Vildar Mac, in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #2.


Jedi Knight Vildar Mac regains consciousness in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #2.



Jedi Knight Vildar Mac asks his Padawan for help finding a dark-side warrior in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #2.


Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

Marvel star wars comics Star Wars: The High Republic

