Meet Vildar Mac in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #1 - Exclusive Reveal

September 15, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Even Jedi dream.

A Jedi must find balance in the Force.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #1, Jedi Vildar Mac struggles with nightmares brought on by his youth while en route to the Holy City on Jedha. Although many visit the Pilgrim Moon seeking sanctuary and spiritual rebirth, for Mac it's a posting, decreed by the Jedi Order...

The High Republic #1, written by Cavan Scott with art and a cover by Ario Anindito, arrives October 12 as part of Phase II in the multimedia initiative. The comic is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

The cover of Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #1. Pages from Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #1. Pages from Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #1. Pages from Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #1. Pages from Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #1. Pages from Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #1. Pages from Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #1.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

See Star Wars: The High Republic #1 and more on the latest episode of This Week! In Star Wars below!


Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheHighRepublic

star wars comics Marvel Star Wars: The High Republic Vildar Mac

