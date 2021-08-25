ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Keeve Treenis Joins the Storm in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #9 - Exclusive Preview

August 25, 2021
August 25, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The light of the Jedi goes dark as one of their own dons the face paint of the Nihil.

Sporting a new mohawk and the three lightning bolts of the Nihil storm, Jedi Keeve Trennis now appears to be coming after her own.

In Star Wars: The High Republic #9, Wayseeker Orla Jareni is under attack by two familiar foes: Trennis and Terec.

The High Republic #9 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, with a cover by Phil Noto, is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop on September 1.

Star Wars: The High Republic #9 preview 1 Star Wars: The High Republic #9 preview 2 Star Wars: The High Republic #9 preview 3 Star Wars: The High Republic #9 preview 4 Star Wars: The High Republic #9 preview 5

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheHighRepublic, #ThisWeek

star wars comics Marvel Star Wars: The High Republic ThisWeek The High Republic

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Strike Back in Phase III

    November 30, 2023

    November 30, 2023

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    What Is Star Wars: The High Republic?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: New Faces of the Nihil

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi Should You Invite Over for Life Day?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved