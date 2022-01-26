Jedi Vs. Nihil in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic #14 - Exclusive Preview

Will Avar Kriss cross a line of anger and hate?

“For light and life.” That mantra is being put to the test.

Following Lourna Dee’s attack on the Starlight Beacon, Avar Kriss confronted the murderous Nihil. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Star Wars: The High Republic #14, the Jedi continue to battle the merciless marauders, while Avar stands ready to end her foe once and for all…

The High Republic #14, written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Ario Anindito with a cover by Phil Noto, arrives February 2 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

