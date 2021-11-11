ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ty Yorrick Strikes in IDW’s The Monster of Temple Peak #4 - Exclusive Preview

November 11, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures miniseries concludes as the former Jedi makes a bold choice.

It’s not wise to upset a (former) Jedi.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak #4, the group that hired monster hunter Ty Yorrick to slay the fearsome Gretalax anxiously awaits her return. But when Yorrick -- who had sensed that something was amiss all along -- finally appears, her employers are in for a surprise…

The Monster of Temple Peak #4, the final installment of IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic miniseries written by Cavan Scott with art by Rachael Stott, arrives November 17 on Comixology and at your local comic book shop.

The Monster of Temple Peak #4 preview 1 The Monster of Temple Peak #4 preview 2 The Monster of Temple Peak #4 preview 3 The Monster of Temple Peak #4 preview 4 The Monster of Temple Peak #4 preview 5 The Monster of Temple Peak #4 preview 6 The Monster of Temple Peak #4 preview 7

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

