Ty Yorrick Strikes in IDW’s The Monster of Temple Peak #4 - Exclusive Preview

The Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures miniseries concludes as the former Jedi makes a bold choice.

It’s not wise to upset a (former) Jedi.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: The Monster of Temple Peak #4, the group that hired monster hunter Ty Yorrick to slay the fearsome Gretalax anxiously awaits her return. But when Yorrick -- who had sensed that something was amiss all along -- finally appears, her employers are in for a surprise…

The Monster of Temple Peak #4, the final installment of IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic miniseries written by Cavan Scott with art by Rachael Stott, arrives November 17 on Comixology and at your local comic book shop.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.