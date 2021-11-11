ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Attack on Takodana in IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #10 - Exclusive Preview

November 11, 2021
StarWars.com Team

As the Nihil strike the Jedi temple, Padawans struggle to survive.

The places we call home tell our stories, good and bad. This is true even for Jedi.

The marauding Nihil have struck at the Jedi temple on Takodana, leaving the once great structure in ruins. In IDW Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #10, Padawan Qort remembers a warm moment there from his childhood, before waking to the terror that has struck the once proud temple…

The High Republic Adventures #10, written by Daniel José Older and illustrated by Toni Bruno, arrives November 17 and is available for pre-order online now and at your local comic shop.

The High Republic Adventures #10 preview 1 The High Republic Adventures #10 preview 2 The High Republic Adventures #10 preview 3 The High Republic Adventures #10 preview 4 The High Republic Adventures #10 preview 5 The High Republic Adventures #10 preview 6 The High Republic Adventures #10 preview 7

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

