A Dangerous Game is Afoot in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #10 - Exclusive Preview

Keeve and Terec go deep undercover while Sskeer receives some bad news.

To prove she is loyal to the Nihil, Keeve Trennis must do something very un-Jedi like: kill a prisoner and former ally.

In StarWars.com's preview of Star Wars: The High Republic #10, help is on the way, but will Avar Kriss and the rest of the knights arrive in time?

The High Republic #10 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Phil Noto, is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop on October 20.

