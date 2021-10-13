ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

A Dangerous Game is Afoot in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #10 - Exclusive Preview

October 13, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Keeve and Terec go deep undercover while Sskeer receives some bad news.

To prove she is loyal to the Nihil, Keeve Trennis must do something very un-Jedi like: kill a prisoner and former ally.

In StarWars.com's preview of Star Wars: The High Republic #10, help is on the way, but will Avar Kriss and the rest of the knights arrive in time?

The High Republic #10 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Phil Noto, is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop on October 20.

Star Wars: The High Republic #10 preview 1 Star Wars: The High Republic #10 preview 2 Star Wars: The High Republic #10 preview 3 Star Wars: The High Republic #10 preview 4 Star Wars: The High Republic #10 preview 5 Star Wars: The High Republic #10 preview 6

