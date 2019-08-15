The Clone Wars Rewatch: Beware the "Witches of the Mist"

More than just a monster created by the Nightsisters, Savage still has the power to choose his path.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

58: “Witches of the Mist” (Season Three, Episode 14)

"The path to evil may bring great power, but not loyalty."

Synopsis:

After surveillance footage reveals a Dathomirian male slaughtering Jedi, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi are sent to track down the monstrous Savage Opress.

Analysis:

Traitor!

Savage Opress, under the influence of the dark magic of the witches of the mist, has proven to be a reckless and impulsive beast, little more than a ferocious animal unleashed upon the world. Count Dooku may try to harness his raw power, but not only is Savage secretly under the spell of Asajj Ventress and the Nightsisters, but he also seems patently untrainable.

Sent to capture the Toydarian king, Savage instead kills the monarch.

When Ventress shows up to fight Dooku with Savage at her side, the monster created to serve as her apprentice turns on them both.

Somewhere beneath the layers of magic and anger, the warrior he once was appears to be fighting to make his own choices, exact his own will.

But proving that he's still a puppet in this game, he goes limping back to the woman who turned him into the hulking, murderous beast that he is, and is set on a new course to the Outer Rim to locate his long-lost brother.

Savage's apprenticeship to both Ventress and Dooku were short-lived, but the bond to his brothers and the loyalty to his kin is eternal.

Intel:



Dooku holds two blades to Savage's throat in this episode, a move strikingly similar to how he will meet his end in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Ahsoka, Anakin, and Obi-Wan face the impossible world of Mortis in "Overlords."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch