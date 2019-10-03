ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: A "Padawan Lost" Must Fight to Survive

October 3, 2019
Kristin Baver

Ahsoka rallies the survivors of a dangerous game, but can they best their captors?

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

65: “Padawan Lost” (Season Three, Episode 21)

"Without humility, courage is a dangerous game."

A Trandoshan hunter in "Padawan Lost."

Synopsis:

Ahsoka and a group of abducted younglings find themselves trapped on a Trandoshan moon, prey in an elaborate and cruel hunt. The forlorn younglings have lost all hope, despite the best efforts of their spirited leader, Kalifa. But Ahsoka rallies them to defend themselves and strike back, an effort with deadly consequences.

Ahsoka and the younglings in "Padawan Lost."

Analysis:

Ahsoka's fellow captives have lost the one thing that can keep their will to fight alive: hope. Their only recourse has been to run and hide, to live another day, basic survival over truly thriving.

Kalifa and Ahsoka in "Padawan Lost."Kalifa and Ahsoka in "Padawan Lost."

If she continues in league with Kalifa and the other captured Jedi younglings, Ahsoka could forge some kind of life on the moon of Wasskah, but it would be an existence of desperation. And it would merely be playing into the Trandoshan's foul game of sport.

Ahsoka in "Padawan Lost."

That's not the Jedi way and it certainly isn't Ahsoka's way. She would prefer a straight fight to all this sneakin' around. She has been trained to be courageous, helping to save those who cannot save themselves, running headfirst into impossible situations with a shred of a plan and a whole lot of faith — in the Force, in her master, and in her own abilities. And this wicked game isn't going to crush her spirit.

A Trandoshan hunter in "Padawan Lost."

    • By refusing to give up, and refusing to give in to the torturous hunt, Ahsoka inspires the other survivors. "We are Jedi," they acknowledge before taking an offensive position.

    Anakin and Plo Koon in "Padawan Lost."

    Ahoska is fearless, as her master says. But to Plo Koon's point, that can also be a weakness. With Ahsoka abducted during the Battle of Felucia, Anakin Skywalker is helpless to aid his lost Padawan. Sweeping searches turn up no clues, and he's forced to abandon the search. But he if he has taught Ahsoka well, she has everything she needs to take care of herself and find her own way back.

    Trandoshan hunters in "Padawan Lost."

    Intel:

    • The Transdoshan hunting pods were inspired by a classic G.I. Joe toy, the Cobra Trubble Bubble flight pod.

    What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

    Next up: Come back next Thursday when Chewbacca joins the fight in "Wookiee Hunt."

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

