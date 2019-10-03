The Clone Wars Rewatch: A "Padawan Lost" Must Fight to Survive

Ahsoka rallies the survivors of a dangerous game, but can they best their captors?

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

65: “Padawan Lost” (Season Three, Episode 21)

"Without humility, courage is a dangerous game."

Synopsis:

Ahsoka and a group of abducted younglings find themselves trapped on a Trandoshan moon, prey in an elaborate and cruel hunt. The forlorn younglings have lost all hope, despite the best efforts of their spirited leader, Kalifa. But Ahsoka rallies them to defend themselves and strike back, an effort with deadly consequences.

Analysis:

Ahsoka's fellow captives have lost the one thing that can keep their will to fight alive: hope. Their only recourse has been to run and hide, to live another day, basic survival over truly thriving.

If she continues in league with Kalifa and the other captured Jedi younglings, Ahsoka could forge some kind of life on the moon of Wasskah, but it would be an existence of desperation. And it would merely be playing into the Trandoshan's foul game of sport.

That's not the Jedi way and it certainly isn't Ahsoka's way. She would prefer a straight fight to all this sneakin' around. She has been trained to be courageous, helping to save those who cannot save themselves, running headfirst into impossible situations with a shred of a plan and a whole lot of faith — in the Force, in her master, and in her own abilities. And this wicked game isn't going to crush her spirit.