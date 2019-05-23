The Clone Wars Rewatch: Ahsoka Versus the "Assassin"

Always in motion is the future.

47: “Assassin” (Season Three, Episode 7)

"The future has many paths -- choose wisely."

Synopsis:

Aurra Sing, the ruthless Palliduvan bounty hunter presumed dead, returns in premonitions plaguing Padawan Ahsoka Tano. Now Ahsoka must protect Senator Padmé Amidala during a political mission to Alderaan and try to stop the assassination attempt in her visions -- if they can be trusted.

Analysis:

Voices and visions torment Ahsoka Tano through the Force as surely as our own overactive imaginations can trouble us with worry and doubt about what's to come.

Over a friendly game of dejarik, Ahsoka and Padmé are far more than Padawan protector and endangered senator -- they're two women with a genuinely warm friendship relating to each other about being scared, insecure, and unsure of themselves.

Ahsoka does not yet trust her instincts, and without a master to guide her on this solo mission she feels untethered. She lacks confidence in herself and it leaves her doubting her premonitions and her choices on the matter.

Padmé doesn't just sympathize with Ahsoka's problem -- she shows the young Jedi empathy and compassion. As a teenaged queen of Naboo, planet-changing decisions were ultimately up to her alone. She knows how Ahsoka feels, and how important it is for her to learn to be confident in her decisions.

As a senator frequently imperiled by attempts on her life, Padmé shows immense resolve. She refuses to be paralyzed by fear and leads by example, living her life despite the dangers and facing it head on when it finds her.

And when even all the precautions and premonitions can't stop Padmé from getting injured and Ahsoka blames herself, Padmé imparts another important lesson on her young friend. Ahsoka did everything in her power to help stop the assassin. But if someone wants Padmé dead, they will follow her wherever she goes. They will find a way.

Padmé is courageous and unflinching. She understands the dangers of the life she has chosen and she is unwavering in her choice. And when Ahsoka gets hurt trying to stop a second attack, Padmé calmly levels her own blaster and finishes the job, stunning Aurra Sing until help can arrive.

Not only does Padmé follow her own advisement every step of the way, but perhaps most importantly, Padmé supports Ahsoka by trusting the young Padawan's instincts. And through that support, Ahsoka may learn to trust them herself. Failure may be an excellent teacher, but so is a tough senator from Naboo who leads with compassion, an empathetic ear, and a fierce determination to help those in need.

Intel:



Listen closely and you'll hear notes from Leia's theme as Padmé's ship touches down on Alderaan.

Designers went back to original Ralph McQuarrie concept art and illustrations created in the making of Revenge of the Sith to design the familiar planet.

