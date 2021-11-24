Empire Magazine Cracks Open The Book of Boba Fett

Take a closer look at new images of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand from the forthcoming Disney+ series as well as a behind-the-scenes glimpse at director Robert Rodriguez.

We're still more than a month away from the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting December 29. But this week, Empire magazine offered an early peek behind the scenes with set photos and new stills from its exclusive cover story.

Two covers from the special Star Wars issue highlight the notorious bounty hunter. The newsstand edition sees Boba Fett in his reclaimed armor, standing with his blaster on one shoulder, and his ship in the background. The subscriber cover illustrated exclusively for Empire by Max Löffler, imagines the fan-favorite character walking up to Jabba’s palace in the glow of a binary sunset.

Inside, the issue's cover story tackles the topic of Fett's resurgence in The Mandalorian Season 2, which set the stage for the new series with a post-credits scene showing Boba and Fennec removing Bib Fortuna from his throne at Jabba's former palace. The extensive feature includes new images and fresh interviews with creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, director Robert Rodriguez, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

“There is a power vacuum,” Favreau tells the magazine, “because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine -- and Hutt Space in general -- and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”

The issue will also include insights on other forthcoming projects, with Kennedy discussing Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their prequel trilogy roles in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. “The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited,” Kennedy tells Empire. “They hadn’t seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realizing how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers.”

The special issue of Empire hits stands November, 25, 2021. You can pre-order a copy online now.