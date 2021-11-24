ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Book of Boba Fett", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-book-of-boba-fett"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Empire Magazine Cracks Open The Book of Boba Fett

November 24, 2021
November 24, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Take a closer look at new images of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand from the forthcoming Disney+ series as well as a behind-the-scenes glimpse at director Robert Rodriguez.

We're still more than a month away from the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting December 29. But this week, Empire magazine offered an early peek behind the scenes with set photos and new stills from its exclusive cover story.

Two covers from the special Star Wars issue highlight the notorious bounty hunter. The newsstand edition sees Boba Fett in his reclaimed armor, standing with his blaster on one shoulder, and his ship in the background. The subscriber cover illustrated exclusively for Empire by Max Löffler, imagines the fan-favorite character walking up to Jabba’s palace in the glow of a binary sunset.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in an exclusive new image from The Book of Boba Fett in Empire magazine.

Inside, the issue's cover story tackles the topic of Fett's resurgence in The Mandalorian Season 2, which set the stage for the new series with a post-credits scene showing Boba and Fennec removing Bib Fortuna from his throne at Jabba's former palace. The extensive feature includes new images and fresh interviews with creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, director Robert Rodriguez, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

Director Robert Rodriguez in an exclusive new image from The Book of Boba Fett in Empire magazine.

“There is a power vacuum,” Favreau tells the magazine, “because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine -- and Hutt Space in general -- and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”

The issue will also include insights on other forthcoming projects, with Kennedy discussing Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their prequel trilogy roles in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. “The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited,” Kennedy tells Empire. “They hadn’t seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realizing how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers.”

The special issue of Empire hits stands November, 25, 2021. You can pre-order a copy online now.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus, #TheBookofBobaFett, #ThisWeek

disney Boba Fett ThisWeek Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved