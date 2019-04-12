SWCC 2019: 12 Insights and Announcements from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

3. Christian Blauvelt will continue his series on mindfulness and business practices with two new books, Be More Leia and Be More Lando. "Leia is the most important character in Star Wars for me," he said. "She is pure passion and belief and commitment. It’s all about finding something that you really believe in and then just completely commit yourself to it…and make certain you can translate your beliefs into action." As for the latter, "this is scoundrel-approved advice in how to get ahead in any business endeavor," he said.

4. Creatures, aliens, and droids are having a moment. A sneak peek at upcoming titles included Creatures Big & Small, by Calliope Glass and Katie Cook, a sound book on Creatures vs. Aliens written by Pablo Hidalgo and including rathtars described as "rolling meatballs with teeth," and the first in a new series, Droid Tales: C-3PO Does Not Like Sand, written by Caitlin Kennedy and illustrated by Brian Kesinger. Up next: R2-D2 is Lost. "And he happens to get lost on Endor so there are Ewoks," Siglain said.

5. Jeffrey Brown came up with almost 200 individual illustration ideas for his new book Rey and Pals. Brown, author of the popular Darth Vader and Son series, had stepped away from Star Wars to enjoy it as a fan but couldn't stop sketching the sequel trilogy characters as kids. And when he would visit schools, he said young fans would request BB-8. "I’d draw the circle and the kids start clapping. This is low effort, high reward," he joked.

6. Justina Ireland, the author of Lando's Luck, has a secret book coming out. It involves stormtroopers and the Millennium Falcon. "That’s all I can tell you," she teased.

7. Alexander Freed's Alphabet Squadron exists under the oversight of one General Hera Syndulla. The Ghost pilot helps hold together a team of rag-tag New Republic pilots after the Battle of Endor. Freed himself has a soft spot for one of the ships in the motley crew -- the B-wing. "It doesn’t get a whole lot of play in the films, but it’s such a weird beast and getting to write all the weird maneuvers it can do was great fun.”

8. Claudia Gray, author of Master & Apprentice, has loved the character of Qui-Gon since she first saw him in The Phantom Menace. The moment he pauses during his duel with Darth Maul left her in awe. “Qui-Gon drops and meditates. There’s no anger. There’s no fear. He’s completely free of that. I found that pretty inspiring.”

Star Wars Convention exclusive cover of Queen's Shadow

9. E.K. Johnston was also inspired by the film, but it was Queen Amidala and her handmaidens that won her heart. The author of Queen's Shadow told the audience about seeing the movie for the first time around her 15th birthday. "There was this girl who had friends and they were all good at so many things," she said. "I just liked her so much and getting to write the book was just an amazing dream." Plus, she honestly feels like a group of 14-year-old girls could rally together to rule and save a planet. "They just consistently outsmart everyone around them."

10. Some of the new books include familiar characters. Timothy Zahn revealed that Eli Vanto will return for Star Wars: Thrawn Treason. And Phasma's Cardinal shows up in Dawson's forthcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge tie-in novel Black Spire.

11. Star Wars books inspired some Star Wars authors to become writers. Heddle so loved the novelization of The Empire Strikes Back that she read it over and over and over again. "My copy literally fell apart because I read it so many times. I still have it somewhere. It’s scotch taped on the spine.”

12. We'll learn more about the Journey to Episode IX series soon. And we can't wait!

