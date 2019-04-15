ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

SWCC 2019: New Tales from Vader's Castle Series Announced, Jaxxon Returns, and More from the IDW Publishing Panel

April 15, 2019
April 15, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Readers will take a spooky trip to Mustafar once again this October, and Jaxxon strikes back!

IDW Publishing, purveyors of charming all-ages Star Wars comics, revealed new storylines and art today at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

Among the biggest announcements was that writer Cavan Scott will be taking a return trip to his creepy and acclaimed Tales from Vader's Castle, with a new series launching this October. In addition, a box set of the original comics is on the way.

Jaxxon, the rabbit-like smuggler from Marvel's original Star Wars comics, is back in Star Wars Adventures Annual, courtesy of Cavan Scott and Mauricet. The book features a cover by the great Stan Sakai -- himself the creator of another iconic comics rabbit.

Check out Sakai's cover below, along with IDW's Free Comic Book Day offering -- coming on May the 4th -- and more from the panel!

IDW Publishing Star Wars comic featuring Jaxxon.

Han and Chewbacca are surrounded by an angry crowd on a Free Comic Book Day issue of Star Wars Adventures.

IDW Publishing Star Wars comic

IDW Publishing Star Wars comic

IDW Publishing Star Wars comic

IDW Publishing Star Wars comic

Visit StarWars.com’s Star Wars Celebration Chicago hub for all the latest Celebration news.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019, #SWCCNews

IDW Publishing 2019

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: New Faces of the Nihil

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Meet the New Heroes of Phase III

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic Authors on Authors: George Mann and Cavan Scott 

    November 9, 2023

    November 9, 2023

    Nov 9

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Reunite with the Jedi and the Nihil in Phase III

    November 3, 2023

    November 3, 2023

    Nov 3

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic’s Goodest Girl Makes a Good Bookmark

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Burryaga’s Fate and More Reveals on Star Wars: The High Republic Show

    July 5, 2023

    July 5, 2023

    Jul 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved