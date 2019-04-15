SWCC 2019: New Tales from Vader's Castle Series Announced, Jaxxon Returns, and More from the IDW Publishing Panel

Readers will take a spooky trip to Mustafar once again this October, and Jaxxon strikes back!

IDW Publishing, purveyors of charming all-ages Star Wars comics, revealed new storylines and art today at Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

Among the biggest announcements was that writer Cavan Scott will be taking a return trip to his creepy and acclaimed Tales from Vader's Castle, with a new series launching this October. In addition, a box set of the original comics is on the way.

Jaxxon, the rabbit-like smuggler from Marvel's original Star Wars comics, is back in Star Wars Adventures Annual, courtesy of Cavan Scott and Mauricet. The book features a cover by the great Stan Sakai -- himself the creator of another iconic comics rabbit.

Check out Sakai's cover below, along with IDW's Free Comic Book Day offering -- coming on May the 4th -- and more from the panel!

