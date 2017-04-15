ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

SWCO 2017: First Look at Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi Covers and More Reveals from Lucasfilm's Writers Roundtable Discussion

April 15, 2017
April 15, 2017
Dan Brooks

See covers for the just-announced novel Star Wars: Captain Phasma, Claudia Gray's Leia: Princess of Alderaan young adult book, and much more!

Lucasfilm's Michael Siglain and Jennifer Heddle moderated a discussion featuring an all-star lineup of Star Wars writers: Timothy Zahn (Heir to the Empire, Thrawn), Beth Revis (Rebel Rising), Delilah Dawson (The Perfect Weapon), Charles Soule (Poe Dameron, Darth Vader), Jody Houser (Rogue One), Michael Kogge (Poe Dameron Flight Log), and Ben Acker & Ben Blacker (Join the Resistance). They talked about everything from process to thoughts on future projects. The end of the panel, however, featured a first look at tons of new books -- including an announcement of the Journey to The Last Jedi publishing program, which will bridge the gap between The Force Awakens and the next film in the saga, as well as new children's comics from IDW called Star Wars Adventures. Here's a selection of insights from the authors, as well as many of the covers revealed.

Timothy Zahn on writing Thrawn in the new canon: “It was still the same character, I’m just writing him in a different era...Canon, the new Star Wars saga, really isn’t that restrictive. There’s a huge galaxy."

Ben Blacker on writing established characters and creating new ones: "The fun is in both. We get to play with these toys…But then there’s this opportunity to bring something new to the canon. It’s really thrilling and a lot of fun."

Beth Revis on her excitement in writing an earlier story about Jyn Erso: "I could see who she was in the end, and then create the reason why she became that type of person."

Delilah Dawson on The Perfect Weapon, her book starring mercenary Bazine Netal: "It was really fun to look at a character and get to decide why she was the way she was and what different parts of her wardrobe meant."

Charles Soule on his upcoming Darth Vader series for Marvel: "I cannot wait for you to see it. It’s like Vader Year One. It’s when he comes right off the slab and starts doing terrible things."

Jason Fry on how his other obsession infiltrates his Star Wars obsession: "I did three Clone Wars Visual Guides for DK, and in the process you end up naming about 3,000 clone troopers. All mine were really dorky references to New York Mets players."

Below you'll see a wide selection of upcoming titles, including titles from Star Wars: Forces of Destiny; Delilah Dawson's Captain Phasma novel from Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedia BB-8 illustrated picture book that tells the story of what happened to the lovable droid on Jakku; and much more. Consider this a special preview -- details and release dates to come!

The cover of the book Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Daring Adventures: Volume 2 features Ahsoka, Leia, and Jyn.

The cover of World of Reading: Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Meet the Heroes.

Jyn Erso on the cover of Rebel Rising.

Luke Skywalker holds up a lightsaber while Darth Vader looms behind him on the cover of The Rise of a Hero, a Star Wars 40th anniversary comic written by Louise Simonson.

The cover of the book Star Wars: I am a Hero features Rey, wielding a lightsaber, R2-D2, and Chewbacca.

The cover of the book Star Wars: Join the Resistance: Escape from Vodran features the J-Squadron, a group of young Resistance cadets.

The cover of Star Wars Insider magazine #172 features Jyn Erso.

BB-8 speeds through the desert, on the cover of the young readers' book BB-8 on the Run, by Drew Daywalt.

Captain Phasma stands with a blaster rifle,in front of scenes from The Force Awakens, on the cover of the graphic novel Captain Phasma, by Kelly Thompson and Marco Checchetto.

The cover of the book Star Wars: Leia, Princess of Alderaan, by Claudia Gray, features Leia adjusting the hood of her white robe.

The cover of the book The Legends of Luke Skywalker, by Ken Liu, features Luke at different ages, C-3PO, R2-D2, and an X-wing.

The cover of the book The Moviemaking Magic of Star Wars: Creatures and Aliens, by Mark Salisbury, features Jabba's rancor, Jabba, Jar Jar, a tauntaun, Yoda, and Chewbacca.

Packaging for a wooden model of an A-wing starfighter.

Packaging for a wooden model of BB-8.

Packaging for a paper model of a First Order Star Destroyer.

Packaging for a model of Poe Dameron's stealth X-wing.

The cover of the book Star Wars: The Power of the Force, by Michael Siglain, features Luke, Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul, Rey, Darth Vader, Mace Windu, and young Obi-Wan Kenobi, all wielding lightsabers.

The cover of the World of Reading book Star Wars: A Leader Named Leia depicts Leia passing along a message to R2-D2 onboard the Tantive IV.

Time to make some room in your Jedi Archives. Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on all these upcoming titles.

Dan Brooks is Lucasfilm’s senior content writer and editor of the StarWars.com blog. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, and Yankees. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks where he rants about all these things.

Star Wars Books SWCO 2017

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: New Faces of the Nihil

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Phase III Is Here

    November 14, 2023

    November 14, 2023

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Meet the New Heroes of Phase III

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic Authors on Authors: George Mann and Cavan Scott 

    November 9, 2023

    November 9, 2023

    Nov 9

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Reunite with the Jedi and the Nihil in Phase III

    November 3, 2023

    November 3, 2023

    Nov 3

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic’s Goodest Girl Makes a Good Bookmark

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

    October 1, 2023

    October 1, 2023

    Oct 1

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved