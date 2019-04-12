ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SWCC 2019: 7 Highlights from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Teaser

April 12, 2019
Kristin Baver

Get your first look at the beginning of the end of the Skywalker saga.

Every generation has a legend.

The teaser (and the title!) for Star WarsThe Rise of Skywalker debuted this afternoon at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, giving fans our first look at the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, and our first glimpse was a thing of beauty. From Rey igniting her mended lightsaber to face off against a TIE fighter chasing her in the desert to Lando Calrissian back at the helm of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the short teaser had us cheering, gasping, and will keep us talking.

You can watch it for yourself below.


Here are our 7 favorite moments.

Rey wields a lightsaber while running away from an oncoming TIE fighter in The Rise of Skywalker.

1. Rey vs. the TIE fighter. Echoing the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, our journey begins with the sound of Rey breathing. But instead of the labored breaths of a struggling student, this is the controlled inhalation of a focused warrior ready to fight. And when she took an impossible running leap to vault herself over the TIE fighter chasing her? Mindblowing.

Kylo Ren's helmet in The Rise of Skywalker.

2. Kylo Ren mending his helmet. While it appears Rey has fixed the lightsaber that once belonged to Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren has also pieced together part of his own fragmented past -- with glowing red gashes crisscrossing his fearsome helmet.

BB-8 and D-O in The Rise of Skywalker.

3. BB-8 has a friend. There’s a new droid in the saga, a pint-sized counterpart to BB-8 known as D-O.

Lando Calrissian laughts while piloting the Millennium Falcon in The Rise of Skywalker.

4. Lando back in his ship. The smooth scoundrel’s charisma shines through as Lando Calrissian takes the controls and jumps to hyperspace in the Millennium Falcon with a gregarious and satisfied laugh.

5. That sinister laugh. Speaking of laughter, the sinister and unmistakable sound of Emperor Palpatine laughing on a screen that’s faded to black is nothing short of chilling.

Leia's hands hold the Medal of Yavin in The Rise of Skywalker.

6.The medal of Yavin. For a moment, we see what appears to be one of the medals given to Luke and Han after the Battle of Yavin.

Leia and Rey embrace in The Rise of Skywalker.

7. Leia! Although it’s been reported that the late Carrie Fisher would reprise her role using unused footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, seeing her on-screen embracing Rey is a poignant and emotional moment.

What did you think of the teaser trailer? Let us know in the comments below!

Visit StarWars.com’s Star Wars Celebration Chicago hub for all the latest Celebration news.

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Do you know a fan who’s most impressive? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver all about them.

