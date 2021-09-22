Star Wars: Visions is Here!

Every episode of the new anime anthology series is now streaming, only on Disney+.

The wait is over for the ultimate anime and Star Wars mashup!

Star Wars: Visions makes its debut today on Disney+, with every episode of the anime anthology now streaming. Visions’ imaginative shorts tell new Star Wars tales through the lens of some of the world’s best anime creators and studios, including:



Kamikaze Douga – “The Duel”

Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – “Tatooine Rhapsody”

Trigger – “THE TWINS”

Kinema Citrus – “The Village Bride”

Production I.G – “The Ninth Jedi”

Science SARU – “T0-B1”

Trigger – “The Elder”

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – “Lop and Ochō”

Science Saru – “Akakiri”

"

Visions

is such a unique and thrilling celebration of

Star Wars

expressed through eye-popping anime from some of Japan's most talented creators,” executive producer Josh Rimes tells StarWars.com. “We hope these stories bring joy and a sense of discovery to audiences all over the world."

In addition, fans can go behind the scenes of each episode with Star Wars: Visions Filmmaker Focus, a special series of featurettes, also streaming now on Disney+.

For more on Visions, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage:



Stay tuned to StarWars.com for

Visions

Episode Guides coming Monday, September 27, as well as highlights from every short, and more!