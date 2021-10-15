Star Wars: Visions Digital Soundtracks Are Here

Listen to the music from all nine shorts in the anime anthology, now streaming on Disney+.

The music of Star Wars is as synonymous with the films and series as the characters and stories themselves.

Today, StarWars.com is pleased to announce that carrying on that grand tradition, the haunting scores from Star Wars: Visions, the anime anthology series streaming exclusively on Disney+, are now available from Walt Disney Records.

And to celebrate you can watch a music video based on the epic live show featured in the short "Tatooine Rhapsody."



Immerse yourself in all nine soundtracks available wherever music is streamed:

