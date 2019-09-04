ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Updated - The Sith Trooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Marches to Shelves

September 4, 2019
StarWars.com Team

September 1, 2019, will be your first chance to pick up Sith trooper toys, apparel and more -- ahead of Triple Force Friday.

(Editor's note: Product links have now been added.)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s mysterious Sith trooper is coming to our galaxy sooner than expected.

In a special release ahead of Triple Force Friday, Sith trooper action figures, costumes, T-shirts, and other products will begin arriving on shelves September 1 -- and StarWars.com has a sneak peek!

An Amazon Sith trooper shirt.

Amazon

ApparelBeeline Sith Trooper Tiki mug

Beeline

Tiki mug

Available at Toynk and FYE.

A Sith Trooper sweatshirt from Disney Parks.

Disney Parks

Apparel

Hasbro The Black Series action figure

Hasbro The Black Series action figure

Hasbro

The Black Series action figure

A Sith trooper shirt from Hot Topic.

Hot Topic

Apparel

Hot Toys Sith Trooper SDCC 2019 exclusive

Hot Toys Sith Trooper SDCC 2019 exclusive

Hot Toys

Collector figure

Kotobukiya Sith Trooper Collector figure

Kotobukiya

Collector figure

Sith trooper costume from Party City.Party City

Costume

Rubies Child and adults Sith Trooper mask

Rubies adult Sith Trooper costume

Rubies 

Child and adult costumes and masks

ShopDisney Child’s costume

ShopDisney Child’s toy blasterShopDisney

Child’s costume and toy blaster

Zazzle Sith Trooper t-shirts, mug, and tote

Zazzle

Apparel, accessories, and more

Suit up with these Sith trooper products starting Sunday, September 1, and then get ready for Triple Force Friday on October 4, 2019, the latest in a tradition of Star Wars product launches bringing a galaxy of brand-new Star Wars items to you. 

On Triple Force Friday, products will include even more from the final installment of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as the first products celebrating the first-ever Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian, coming soon to Disney+, and those from the forthcoming action-adventure video game experience Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

