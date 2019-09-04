Updated - The Sith Trooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Marches to Shelves

September 1, 2019, will be your first chance to pick up Sith trooper toys, apparel and more -- ahead of Triple Force Friday.

(Editor's note: Product links have now been added.)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s mysterious Sith trooper is coming to our galaxy sooner than expected.

In a special release ahead of Triple Force Friday, Sith trooper action figures, costumes, T-shirts, and other products will begin arriving on shelves September 1 -- and StarWars.com has a sneak peek!

Amazon

Apparel

Beeline

Tiki mug

Available at Toynk and FYE.

Disney Parks

Apparel

Hasbro

The Black Series action figure

Hot Topic

Apparel

Hot Toys

Collector figure

Kotobukiya

Collector figure

Party City

Costume

Rubies

Child and adult costumes and masks

ShopDisney

Child’s costume and toy blaster

Zazzle

Apparel, accessories, and more

Suit up with these Sith trooper products starting Sunday, September 1, and then get ready for Triple Force Friday on October 4, 2019, the latest in a tradition of Star Wars product launches bringing a galaxy of brand-new Star Wars items to you.

On Triple Force Friday, products will include even more from the final installment of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as the first products celebrating the first-ever Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian, coming soon to Disney+, and those from the forthcoming action-adventure video game experience Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

