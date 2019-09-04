Updated - The Sith Trooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Marches to Shelves

September 1, 2019, will be your first chance to pick up Sith trooper toys, apparel and more -- ahead of Triple Force Friday.
(Editor's note: Product links have now been added.)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s mysterious Sith trooper is coming to our galaxy sooner than expected.
In a special release ahead of Triple Force Friday, Sith trooper action figures, costumes, T-shirts, and other products will begin arriving on shelves September 1 -- and StarWars.com has a sneak peek!
Beeline
Tiki mug
Available at Toynk and FYE.
Disney Parks
Apparel
The Black Series action figure
Apparel
Collector figure
Collector figure
Costume
Child and adult costumes and masks
Child’s costume and toy blaster
Apparel, accessories, and more
Suit up with these Sith trooper products starting Sunday, September 1, and then get ready for Triple Force Friday on October 4, 2019, the latest in a tradition of Star Wars product launches bringing a galaxy of brand-new Star Wars items to you.
On Triple Force Friday, products will include even more from the final installment of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as the first products celebrating the first-ever Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian, coming soon to Disney+, and those from the forthcoming action-adventure video game experience Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
