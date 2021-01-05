Star Wars: The High Republic is Here

The first books in the multimedia initiative arrive today!

The golden age of the Jedi is upon us.

Today we take our first steps into the larger world of Star Wars: The High Republic, with the first books in the multimedia initiative set about 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

It's a time of peace and prosperity in the galaxy far, far away. The Republic is thriving and the Jedi Order is at its zenith, with individual Force wielders and their students exploring the galactic frontier and keeping the peace. But the time is not without its conflicts.

The story begins with Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, A Test of Courage by Justina Ireland, and The Great Jedi Rescue by Cavan Scott. All three books offer a variety of new characters and perspectives with tales crafted for fans of all ages.

Tomorrow Marvel releases the first issue of its new Star Wars: The High Republic comic series, written by Scott with art by Ario Anindito and Phil Noto.

Then on February 2, 2021, we continue our journey with Into the Dark, a novel by Claudia Gray, followed by the first issue in IDW's new comic run, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, written by Daniel José Older and illustrated by Harvey Tolibao.

And that's just what you can expect from the first wave of books and comics in the series. For more on what's to come from Star Wars: The High Republic, check out yesterday's panel featuring the luminous authors and other special guests and watch the new trailer below!

Here's where the fun begins...

