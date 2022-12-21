Plus, get your first glimpse at covers from Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic and more!

Star Wars: The High Republic Show is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. In the final episode for the year, which just arrived today, host Krystina Arielle revealed cover art and comics interiors for several forthcoming installments from Phase II of the initiative.



The all-new Star Wars: The High Republic Character Encyclopedia is on its way from DK publishing. Written by Amy Richau and Megan Crouse, the book features over 250 characters from every phase of the High Republic and a gorgeous new cover by artist Phil Noto.



Sav Malagán is back on the cover for Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #3. The issue, written by Daniel José Older with art by Toni Bruno, color by Michael Atiyeh, and cover art by Harvey Tolibao, hits store shelves on February 15, 2023.



Marvel gave us a preview of even more interior pages from The High Republic #3, with a flashback to Tey Sirrek’s past when he was one of the Guardians of the Whills.

The variant for The High Republic #5 by the artist Bengal was revealed, as well as the cover for The High Republic #6 by artist Yanick Paquette, both featuring Jedi Vildar Mac.



And Paquette has also completed art for the incredible cover of Marvel’s The High Republic #7, where Vildar Mac this time is joined by Kradon and the Twinkle Sisters, Tey Sirrek, and Padawan Matty Cathley.

Next year, there's sure to be even more news from The High Republic! For now, you can watch the latest episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!