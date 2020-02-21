ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Final Season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Begins!

February 21, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Watch "The Bad Batch" now and get ready for the conclusion of the beloved animated series.

Begun, the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has.

The long-awaited conclusion to the Emmy-winning animated series kicks off with "The Bad Batch," available to stream now on Disney+. The first of 12 new episodes to be released weekly, "The Bad Batch" finds clone troopers Rex and Cody teaming up with an elite squad to solve a troubling mystery. You can watch the trailer for the season below.


From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of The Mandalorian, the new Clone Wars episodes will continue storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as executive producer/supervising director, The Clone Wars stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul.

For more on The Clone Wars, check out StarWars.com's in-depth coverage:


Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on the final season of The Clone Wars, including episode guides and much more!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Disney+

