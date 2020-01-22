Star Wars: The Clone Wars Returns on Disney+ February 21

Watch the new trailer heralding the thrilling conclusion of the Emmy Award-winning animated series and get your first look at key art celebrating the final season.

Continue, The Clone Wars will.

One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will return for its epic conclusion with 12 all-new episodes on Disney+ beginning February 21. Today we got our first look at the colorful trailer for the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with glimpses from three exciting new story arcs, which you can watch below.



From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of The Mandalorian, the new Clone Wars episodes will continue storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as executive producer/supervising director, Star Wars: The Clone Wars stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul.

Check out the new key art below and don’t forget to tune in when Star Wars: The Clone Wars premieres February 21, streaming only on Disney+.