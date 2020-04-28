Clone Wars First Look: "Shattered"

Ahsoka prepares to bring Maul to Coruscant as the beloved animated series nears its conclusion.

Having finally captured Maul, Ahsoka plans to deliver the villain to the Jedi Council. But soon, something unimaginable will change her life -- and the galaxy -- forever. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars continues this Friday on Disney+ with “Shattered," and StarWars.com is thrilled to present your first look at the new episode -- including an all-new clip and preview images below! Plus, check out a special behind-the-scenes look at Ahsoka's epic duel with Maul in "The Phantom Apprentice"...

