ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Clone Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-clone-wars"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Clone Wars First Look: "Shattered"

April 28, 2020
April 28, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Ahsoka prepares to bring Maul to Coruscant as the beloved animated series nears its conclusion.

Having finally captured Maul, Ahsoka plans to deliver the villain to the Jedi Council. But soon, something unimaginable will change her life -- and the galaxy -- forever. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars continues this Friday on Disney+ with “Shattered," and StarWars.com is thrilled to present your first look at the new episode  -- including an all-new clip and preview images below! Plus, check out a special behind-the-scenes look at Ahsoka's epic duel with Maul in "The Phantom Apprentice"...



Ahsoka in "Shattered" Ahsoka and Bo-Katan in "Shattered" Ahsoka and Captain Rex in "Shattered" Ahsoka and Captain Rex in "Shattered" Bo-Katan in "Shattered"

Watch the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+.

Learn more about Star Wars on Disney+.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheCloneWars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Disney+ clone wars first look

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved