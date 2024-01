Ahsoka Tano is drawn back into the fight to help Bo-Katan Kryze during the siege of Mandalore.

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars continues this Friday on Disney+ with “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” which finds Ahsoka reuniting with old friends including Captain Rex, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker! StarWars.com is thrilled to present your first look at the final arc in the final season -- including an all-new preview and the first images from the episode below!