Star Wars: Squadrons is Here!

October 2, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The flight-combat game blasts off today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

All wings report in: Star Wars: Squadrons has arrived! The much-anticipated flight-combat game is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and is fully playable in virtual reality.

Developed by Motive Studios, Star Wars: Squadrons delivers thrilling first-person, 5v5 multiplayer space dogfights, monumental fleet battles, and an original story set during the final days of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. It's the first Star Wars flight game released in years, and this will be a day long remembered.

Star Wars: Squadrons key art

In addition, the soundtrack for Star Wars: Squadrons is also available starting today, featuring 26 original music cues by award-winning composer Gordy Haab.

Star Wars: Squadrons Vanguard and Titan squadron tees Star Wars: Squadrons pilot tees Star Wars: Squadrons tees

And if you want to show your love of Star Wars: Squadrons -- and your galactic allegiance -- a new line of tees inspired by the game is also now available. Featuring original designs created by the J!NX Creative Team in partnership with Lucasfilm, the range is available on J!NX.com, with select shirts exclusive to Hot Topic.

Good luck, pilots. Now, jump in those cockpits and enjoy Star Wars: Squadrons!

Star Wars: Squadrons New Republic pilots

For more on Star Wars: Squadrons, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage:


Star Wars: Squadrons is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Star Wars: Squadrons

