Today, Lucasfilm and EA revealed Star Wars: Squadrons, a new space combat game coming October 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and playable via virtual reality (VR) on PlayStation 4 and PC. Developed by Motive Studios, Star Wars: Squadrons promises thrilling first-person, 5v5 multiplayer space dogfights, monumental fleet battles, and an original story set during the final days of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

“We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter,” said Ian Frazier, creative director, Motive Studios. “Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we’ve been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We’re excited to show all this in action at EA Play Live this week.”



The first Star Wars space combat game to be released in years, Star Wars: Squadrons will feature deep craft customization, in-depth strategy, and gripping gameplay modes. In Star Wars: Squadrons players will enlist as starfighter pilots, stepping into the cockpits of legendary starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets. They’ll plan skirmishes with their squadron in the briefing room before taking off to space battles across the galaxy. Players will engage in strategic 5v5 multiplayer space battles with the goal of demolishing the opposing flagship in Fleet Battles and feel the rush of first-person multiplayer combat as they work with their squadron and execute the best tactics to defeat as many opponents as possible in Dogfights. Pilots will triumph as a team, adjusting the composition of their squadrons to suit their playstyles as they progress, crushing their opponents and completing objectives across known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Presented in first-person, Star Wars: Squadrons is truly immersive, and gamers can play it entirely in virtual reality on PlayStation 4 and PC.

As players move up the ranks, they’ll earn components to modify and enhance their starfighters such as weapons, hulls, engines and shields; gain cosmetic items to customize their cockpit, ship exteriors, flight suits and helmets; and receive bonuses, all unlocked via gameplay, in a clear path for progression. In addition, players will be able to squad up with their friends and play against others, regardless of platform, as crossplay will be supported on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and VR.

Star Wars: Squadrons will also feature a single-player story that brings to life events following the Battle of Endor when the Rebel Alliance has successfully destroyed the Death Star II. Through the story, players will learn what it means to be a pilot as they battle from the alternating perspectives of two customizable pilots, one serving in the New Republic’s heroic Vanguard Squadron, while the other fights for the Galactic Empire’s fearsome Titan Squadron. The authentic story features a diverse cast of original characters, as well as some cameos from familiar faces in the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available now for pre-order* and lands on retail and digital storefronts on October 2 for $39.99. EA Access** and Origin™ Access Basic** subscribers can enjoy up to 10 hours of play time at launch, along with 10% off the purchase of the full game. Origin Access Premier** subscribers will get full access to Star Wars: Squadrons on PC along with all the benefits of Basic as long as they subscribe.

Check out EA PLAY Live on June 18 at 4:00 p.m. PT for the reveal of more information on Star Wars: Squadrons.

