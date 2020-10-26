Mando Mondays: Star Wars Games Celebrate The Mandalorian!

Check out a galaxy of The Mandalorian-themed content coming to Star Wars: Squadrons, Galaxy of Heroes, and more, along with other incredible deals and discounts on your favorite Star Wars games.

For gamers and fans of The Mandalorian, this is the way to some exciting games news.

To mark the launch of Mando Mondays, StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal a bounty of new game content inspired by the hit Disney+ series. From Star Wars: Squadrons to Disney Emoji Blitz, the world of The Mandalorian blasts off in today’s biggest Star Wars games with new characters, exciting events, and cosmetics. Plus, to mark the return of The Mandalorian with Season 2, fans can look forward to saving big with deals on both classic and current Star Wars titles on select platforms.

There’s no need for tracking fobs to find this info: set your visual scanning on the intel below and check back for updates!

Star Wars: Squadrons

All wings report in: The critically-acclaimed space-combat game adds The Mandalorian-themed cosmetics, including cockpit flairs, dashboard holograms, hanging decorations, and more starting on October 28! Plus, get 25% off Star Wars: Squadrons on the following platforms:



Origin (October 22 - November 3)

Xbox (October 27 - November 2 )

Steam (October 29 - November 2 )

November 2 PlayStation (October 29 - November 2 )

November 2 Epic Games Store (October 29 - November 4 )

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

The Mandalorian returns to the fan-favorite strategy game, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes! Kuill and IG-11 will join Mando, Greef Karga, and Cara Dune to complete the crew that made the harrowing run on the Imperial Remnant outpost on Nevarro! Additional The Mandalorian-themed content will appear as Season 2 continues, so stay tuned.

Disney Emoji Blitz

The popular mobile game Disney Emoji Blitz welcomes the return of The Mandalorian with a new Moff Gideon Villain Event in November, featuring all-new emojis based on the series! Players who complete the event can win a chance at collecting emojis including The Mandalorian, The Child, Death Trooper, Cara Dune, and Moff Gideon in the Diamond Box.

Disney Magic Kingdoms

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession…and the characters from The Mandalorian have made it to the Kingdom! Welcome The Mandalorian, The Child, Cara Dune, Greef Karga and Kuiil, and celebrate the release of The Mandalorian - Season 2 with Disney Magic Kingdoms! Come in, regroup in Nevarro City, and join forces to protect The Child.

The Sims Freeplay

Make an adorable addition to your Sims world. In celebration of the second season of The Mandalorian, The Sims FreePlay is giving all players a free in-game replica of The Child from December 1 - 31!

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

If you want to live your own Star Wars story, here’s your chance: Get The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu for 50% off on Origin from October 22 until November 3, and 25% off on Steam from October 29 until November 11!

Star Wars Pinball

Jetpacks and flippers ready? Relive memorable moments from your favorite bounty hunter’s journey across the outer reaches of the galaxy. Prepare for this new table inspired by The Mandalorian, coming soon!

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Need some upgrades to your outfit and arsenal? The long-running MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic has released new gear and weapons inspired by The Mandalorian!

Classic Star Wars games are available at big discounts in celebration of The Mandalorian. Check out the full list of console and PC deals below!

Console

Note: Find the below deals on Xbox and Nintendo Switch from October 27 until November 2, and on PlayStation from October 30 until November 20.



Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) (50% off on Xbox)

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition (50% off on PlayStation 4 and Xbox)

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) (50% off on Xbox)

Star Wars Battlefront II (EA) (50% off Standard and Celebration Editions on PlayStation 4 and Xbox)

Star Wars Bounty Hunter (50% off on PlayStation 4)

Star Wars Episode I Racer (50% off on PlayStation 4 and Switch)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (75% off on Xbox)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II (75% off on Xbox)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (50% off on PlayStation 4, Xbox, and Switch)

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (50% off on PlayStation 4, Xbox, and Switch)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (50% off Standard and Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 4 and Xbox)

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter (50% off on PlayStation 4 and Xbox)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (50% off on Xbox)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (50% off on Xbox)

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (75% off on Xbox)

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (67% off on Xbox)

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (75% off on Xbox)

Star Wars Pinball (full game 40% off on Switch; various table packs 50-70% off on PlayStation 4 and Xbox)

Star Wars: Racer Revenge (50% off on PlayStation 4)

Star Wars Republic Commando (50% off on Xbox)

Star Wars: Squadrons (25% off on PlayStation 4 and Xbox)

Super Star Wars (50% off on PlayStation 4)

Note: Find the below deals on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin from October 29 until November 2.



Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) (50% off on Steam, GOG; Humble, and Origin; play in the classic multiplayer mode on Steam and GOG.)

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Bundle (EA) (60% off on Steam and Humble)

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition (EA) (63% off on Origin)

Star Wars Classics Collection (65% off on Humble)

Star Wars : The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes (65% off on Steam, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Collection (45% off on Humble)

Star Wars: Dark Forces (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Episode I: Racer (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (50% off Standard and Deluxe Edition on Steam, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (54% off on Humble)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith (65% off on Steam, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (75% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (75% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: The Old Republic (20% off on Steam and Origin)

Star Wars Pinball (various table packs 50-70% off on Steam)

Star Wars: Rebel Assault I (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Rebellion (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: Starfighter (65% off on Steam, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: TIE Fighter (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: X-Wing (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)

Star Wars: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter – Balance of Power Campaigns (65% off on Steam, GOG, Humble, and Origin)