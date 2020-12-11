How nununu’s New Collection Features Star Wars Fashion Without Gender Barriers

The co-founders and designers tell StarWars.com about combining minimalistic designs, street art, and Star Wars imagery to create a kid’s clothing line for all young fans.

A new collection of gender neutral children’s clothing looks like something that might have originated in the mind of Sabine Wren. Basics are elevated with some inspiration from street art style and the unmistakable images of Star Wars symbols, as well as heroes and villains in the new Star Wars x nununu line.

Plus, the 40-piece collection, featuring everything from clean-lined dresses to standard T-shirts, means you won’t have to shop in clothing sections marked for “boys” or “girls.” Recently, StarWars.com sat down with Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg, the co-founders and designers at nununu, to talk about the importance of breaking down barriers with apparel made to fit every child. Because Star Wars is for everyone.

StarWars.com: A lot of these designs have a graffiti-like quality to them, almost as if the patterns were painted on. What inspired this motif in this collection?

Tali Milchberg: This is very much a part of nununu’s DNA, which has always been about elevated basics and a continuing dialogue of clean, minimalistic, and simplified design inspired by graphic design. We take a lot of inspiration from street art, which shows in the graffiti-like designs seen throughout this collection.

StarWars.com: I love that everything is gender neutral! Why is it important to you to make sure children and their parents have access to a genderless collection?

Iris Adler: Thank you! nununu is considered to be a pioneer in gender neutral clothing for kids. We have always been advocates of the freedom of expression and individuality, with the strong belief that little humans should never shy away from being themselves, which is why we have been offering gender neutral styles since our inception 11 years ago.

StarWars.com: I'm a firm believer that Star Wars is for everyone. How do you think Star Wars in particular lends itself well to your brand's mission?

Iris Adler: nununu has always been more than just clothes -- we’re about breaking down barriers and always being up for the challenge, and we think the same goes for Star Wars. The belief that even when life faces you with difficulties, there is this never-ending hope to continue the fight for the greater good and standing up for what you believe in.

StarWars.com: There's a great range of pieces from tops and pants to dresses and jackets in this collection. What's on your checklist for what must be incorporated into each piece? I imagine comfort and mobility are on the list.

Tali Milchberg: Exactly! Our first and most important factor in any of our collections is creating extremely comfortable yet cool pieces that we would literally wear ourselves. For the Star Wars-inspired collection, we started with the most beloved nununu silhouettes, most of them being gender neutral, and went from there to add specific elements to each style.

StarWars.com: When it comes to including classic Star Wars themes, phrases, and characters in the designs, what's essential for making the collection feel fresh and new yet also authentically, recognizably Star Wars?

Iris Adler: We love everything about Star Wars, and when we started designing the collection, we wanted to unite our passion of elevating fashion basics with the classic elements of the Star Wars we grew up on – with a modern twist. Having these iconic characters that have been loved for generations as inspiration, we just had to incorporate our edgier aesthetic when bringing the collection to life, which we hope old and new fans alike will love.

StarWars.com: A 40-piece collection feels so ambitious! How did you land on 40 individual pieces?

Tali Milchberg: Ha! If only we had the time and green light from our team to create 40 more! We had so much fun creating this collection, it was like going to an amusement park for a designer. We had endless inspiration to pull and reference from that it was like a never-ending real-life adventure in the Star Wars universe.

Shop the Star Wars x nununu collection out now!

Images by Jacob Mehager for nununu.