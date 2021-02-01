ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Wherever The Child Streetwear Collection Goes, We Go

February 1, 2021
StarWars.com Team

New apparel and accessories inspired by The Mandalorian arrive at Disney Parks, Disney stores, and shopDisney today!

A new line of comfortable, casual clothing and accessories modeled after the Mandalorian's 50-year-old friend, Grogu, has landed at shopDisney today. Just like Mando, now you can take the Child with you wherever you go.

The Child Streetwear Collection long sleeve t-shirtThe Child Streetwear Collection beanie

The all-new line is the first-ever streetwear collection inspired by The Mandalorian on Disney+ and featuring fashionable t-shirts, leggings, sweatshirts, hats and more. Each piece includes stylized art representing the character Grogu and other nods to the Star Wars series, from the number 50 referring to the Child's age to detailed Mando’a script.

Take a look at the full line below, including a tie-back hat, beanie, and bags to carry everything you'll need for your next adventure!

The Child Streetwear Collection t-shirt The Child Streetwear Collection pants The Child Streetwear Collection sweatshirt The Child Streetwear Collection sweater The Child Streetwear Collection long sleeve t-shirt The Child Streetwear Collection hat The Child Streetwear Collection beanie The Child Streetwear Collection bag The Child Streetwear Collection backpack

The Child streetwear collection lands today on shopDisney.com, at Disney stores in North America and at Walt Disney World Resort followed by the Downtown Disney District later in the month.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort.

