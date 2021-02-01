Wherever The Child Streetwear Collection Goes, We Go

New apparel and accessories inspired by The Mandalorian arrive at Disney Parks, Disney stores, and shopDisney today!

A new line of comfortable, casual clothing and accessories modeled after the Mandalorian's 50-year-old friend, Grogu, has landed at shopDisney today. Just like Mando, now you can take the Child with you wherever you go.

The all-new line is the first-ever streetwear collection inspired by The Mandalorian on Disney+ and featuring fashionable t-shirts, leggings, sweatshirts, hats and more. Each piece includes stylized art representing the character Grogu and other nods to the Star Wars series, from the number 50 referring to the Child's age to detailed Mando’a script.

Take a look at the full line below, including a tie-back hat, beanie, and bags to carry everything you'll need for your next adventure!

The Child streetwear collection lands today on shopDisney.com, at Disney stores in North America and at Walt Disney World Resort followed by the Downtown Disney District later in the month.