ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Force of Fashion: WeLoveFine Launches New Women's Star Wars Apparel Line

April 28, 2015
April 28, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at Boba Fett tanks, Chewie jackets, and more!

Looking for more fashionable Star Wars clothes? Found them, you have, we would say.

WeLoveFine, makers of stylish pop culture apparel for fans both super and casual, have launched an exciting new line of women's Star Wars apparel by Goldie. The collection, which debuted at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, features sweaters, T-shirts, a complete Han Solo look, and tie-back tanks, all with both retro and photorealistic designs. Check out a special preview below!

  • WSTW181MTG1_I-AM-BOBA-FETT_product

    of
    WSTW181MTG1_I-AM-BOBA-FETT_product

    of
  • WSTW1364MTN1_I-Am-Chewie-Hoodie_product-view

    of
    WSTW1364MTN1_I-Am-Chewie-Hoodie_product-view

    of
  • WSTW1702MTJM_STAR-WARS-Photoreal-French-Terry-Tieback-Tank_product-shot

    of
    WSTW1702MTJM_STAR-WARS-Photoreal-French-Terry-Tieback-Tank_product-shot

    of
  • WSTW1772MTB1_Artoo-Simple-Sweater_Product-shot

    of
    WSTW1772MTB1_Artoo-Simple-Sweater_Product-shot

    of
  • WSTW1773MTFF_Dark-Side-Made-Me_Product-shot

    of
    WSTW1773MTFF_Dark-Side-Made-Me_Product-shot

    of
  • WSTW1774MTE1_Endor-Circle-Poster_Product-shot

    of
    WSTW1774MTE1_Endor-Circle-Poster_Product-shot

    of
  • WSTW1776MTDC_I-Am-Han-Vest_Product-shot

    of
    WSTW1776MTDC_I-Am-Han-Vest_Product-shot

    of
  • WSTW1779MTM1_Landspeeder-Tieback-Tank_Product-shot

    of
    WSTW1779MTM1_Landspeeder-Tieback-Tank_Product-shot

    of
  • WSTW1780MTE1_Tatooine-Desert-Poster_Product_shot

    of
    WSTW1780MTE1_Tatooine-Desert-Poster_Product_shot

    of
  • WSTW1782MTB1_Rebel-Scum-Logo-Sweater_Product-shot

    of
    WSTW1782MTB1_Rebel-Scum-Logo-Sweater_Product-shot

    of
  • WSTW1791MTM1_Vintage-Leia-Glamour-Tieback-Tank_Product_shot

    of
    WSTW1791MTM1_Vintage-Leia-Glamour-Tieback-Tank_Product_shot

    of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    welovefine star wars apparel

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1, 2023

    May 1

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Xbox and Star Wars Join Forces with The Mandalorian-Themed Bundle

    March 2, 2023

    March 2, 2023

    Mar 2

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Exploring Shades of the Galaxy Far, Far Away: Pat McGrath on Her New Star Wars Makeup Collaboration

    December 16, 2022

    December 16, 2022

    Dec 16

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved