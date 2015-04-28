Force of Fashion: WeLoveFine Launches New Women's Star Wars Apparel Line

Get a first look at Boba Fett tanks, Chewie jackets, and more!

Looking for more fashionable Star Wars clothes? Found them, you have, we would say.

WeLoveFine, makers of stylish pop culture apparel for fans both super and casual, have launched an exciting new line of women's Star Wars apparel by Goldie. The collection, which debuted at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, features sweaters, T-shirts, a complete Han Solo look, and tie-back tanks, all with both retro and photorealistic designs. Check out a special preview below!