DC Shoes Collects the Bounty on a New Boba Fett Capsule Collection - Reveal

The action-sports footwear and apparel company has unveiled five character-driven capsule collections from the original trilogy including Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and more!

The new Star Wars | DC Shoes capsule collection centered around Boba Fett provides a subtle nod to the fan-favorite bounty hunter.

The outline of Fett's yellow-painted pauldron mingles with other shapes pulled from his unique beskar armor, reimagined as an abstract pattern that is recognizable but not overtly Star Wars-themed. Look closer and you'll find that the shoes and apparel designs incorporate not just colors from Fett’s armor, but also Mandalorian symbols like the Mythosaur skull and text written in the Star Wars alphabet, Aurebesh.

Today, StarWars.com is thrilled to give you your first look at the Boba Fett capsule below!

The collection is just one of five new capsules created by Star Wars | DC Shoes to celebrate original trilogy characters, with a new line fit for fans of rebels, Imperials, and notorious bounty hunters alike dropping on July 9.

Designers at DC Shoes didn’t hesitate to work on this new collaboration, a first for the two brands. “Everyone on the team was excited -- in fact, very excited,” Clay Millsap, a color & material footwear designer at DC Shoes, tells StarWars.com of the new line. “Star Wars has been a part of our lives for so long. It’s a dream project but also a challenging one. We knew that we needed to honor the incredible Star Wars legacy and pay attention to the details that fans would appreciate, but we also knew we wanted to bring a fresh point of view. Delivering both simultaneously isn’t easy.”

The footwear and apparel collection celebrates the original trilogy, including five unique character-driven capsules for Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, X-wing/R2-D2, and stormtroopers. Like Fett, all five capsules give a nod to the heroes and villains they were based on with designs that are right at home in the larger DC Shoes catalogue.

“Our brand is founded on the idea of 'collision' -- wherein we juxtapose concepts, materials, and aesthetics to create exciting products, content, and experiences,” notes Millsap. “We had to strike a balance between the literal and the abstract such that all the beloved symbolism and visual language shown through without becoming predictable.”

Even on the more conceptual items, Star Wars details are easy to spot throughout -- from DC Shoe’s stormtrooper-inspired faux TK number, ‘DC-043,’ to iconic Star Wars quotes such as “May the Force be with you” and “Don’t underestimate the power of the dark side” translated into Aurebesh on several items. An X-wing-inspired shoe contains both a pocket containing a ‘Death Star plans’ keychain and a hidden R2-D2 tucked inside the heel, for the ultimate skating co-pilot. The collection also features designs for fans of the Rebel Alliance -- in the iconic X-wing flight suit orange and white -- and dark side designs in black and red.

Designers worked hard to tap into the personality and textures of each character rather than trying to recreate the exact look of their costumes. The key was to design items people would really want to wear, but that were still undeniably linked to Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Boba Fett. The collection features shoes, hats, and apparel including a tongue-in-cheek T-shirt collection inspired by high school yearbooks that labels R2-D2 as “Most Opinionated,” Darth Vader as “Father of the Year,” and allows for the stormtroopers to claim “Best Smile.”

And Fett? In keeping with his character, DC Shoes has crowned him "Most Notorious."

StarWars.com readers can register here to shop the full Star Wars| DC Shoes collection early on July 8, 2022. And stay on target for a new collection landing this fall featuring some winter apparel offerings in similar patterns and motifs.