Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opening Dates Revealed

Get full details on when you can visit the Star Wars-themed land coming to Disney Parks!

Mark your calendars and set your hyperspace coordinates!

Earlier today, it was officially announced that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is opening ahead of schedule on May 31 at Disneyland Resort in Southern California and August 29 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

As detailed on the Disney Parks Blog, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge "is debuting early because of high guest interest in experiencing this new, immersive land. On opening day for phase one, you’ll be able to live your own Star Wars story and take the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, sample amazing galactic food and beverages, explore an intriguing collection of merchant shops, and more.

And for phase two, opening later this year, will be Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the most ambitious, immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined that will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance and will blur the lines between fantasy and reality. In light of tremendous demand, Disney made the decision to open the land in phases to allow guests to sooner enjoy the one-of-a-kind experiences that make Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge so spectacular."



The Disney Parks Blog also offers details on access to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge:

"Guests planning to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland park in California between May 31 and June 23, 2019, will need valid theme park admission and will be required to make a no-cost reservation, subject to availability, to access the land. Information on how to make a reservation will be available at a later date on Disneyland.com and the Disney Parks Blog. Guests staying at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels during these dates will receive a designated reservation to access Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during their stay (one reservation per registered guest); valid theme park admission is required.

A reservation will not be offered or required to experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Walt Disney World Resort at this time. And you should know that valid theme park admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios is required to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge after its opening on August 29, 2019. Capacity is limited. Additionally, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be available during Extra Magic Hours. During Extra Magic Hours guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can spend extra time at Disney’s Hollywood Studios enjoying select attractions. Details will also be available at a later date on Disneyworld.com and the Disney Parks Blog."

In addition: "Capacity for the parks, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and its experiences is limited. Access to the park, land and experiences may be restricted or unavailable depending on guest demand and other factors."

Check back on this Disney Parks Blog post later today for even more details.

For more on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, check out StarWars.com's latest coverage:



StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.