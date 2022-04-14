Sam Witwer, Matt Lanter, and Katy O’Brian Set Course for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

More Star Wars actors join the galactic fun.

Three fan favorite actors from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian are on the way to Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022.

Sam Witwer, voice of dark-side warrior Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, is now confirmed to attend. But a legendary Jedi will be on hand to bring balance to the Force, as Matt Lanter, voice of Anakin Skywalker in The Clone Wars, is also heading to Anaheim. Finally, making her first Star Wars Celebration appearance is Katy O’Brian, who memorably played one of Moff Gideon’s officers in several episodes of The Mandalorian.

These celebrity guests join previously announced attendees, including Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (executive producers of The Mandalorian), the talents behind Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano, The Clone Wars), and more. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for more details.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.