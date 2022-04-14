ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

Sam Witwer, Matt Lanter, and Katy O’Brian Set Course for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

April 14, 2022
April 14, 2022
StarWars.com Team

More Star Wars actors join the galactic fun.

Three fan favorite actors from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian are on the way to Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

Sam Witwer, voice of dark-side warrior Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, is now confirmed to attend. But a legendary Jedi will be on hand to bring balance to the Force, as Matt Lanter, voice of Anakin Skywalker in The Clone Wars, is also heading to Anaheim. Finally, making her first Star Wars Celebration appearance is Katy O’Brian, who memorably played one of Moff Gideon’s officers in several episodes of The Mandalorian.

These celebrity guests join previously announced attendees, including Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (executive producers of The Mandalorian), the talents behind Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano, The Clone Wars), and more. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for more details.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 will be held May 26-29, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #SWCA22

ThisWeek SWCA 2022

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

    July 12, 2023

    July 12, 2023

    Jul 12

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    New Ahsoka Trailer: The Former Jedi Prepares for the Return of Thrawn

    July 11, 2023

    July 11, 2023

    Jul 11

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Premiere Date Revealed

    June 7, 2023

    June 7, 2023

    Jun 7

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge on the Heartbreak and Hope of “The Pit”

    June 7, 2023

    June 7, 2023

    Jun 7

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jedi at 40 | Ben Burtt and Randy Thom on Crafting Ewokese, Jabba's Voice, and the Rancor's Roar

    May 25, 2023

    May 25, 2023

    May 25

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jedi at 40 | Into the Rancor Pit with Dennis Muren and Phil Tippett

    May 25, 2023

    May 25, 2023

    May 25

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved